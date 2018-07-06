Kaley Cuoco is on the mend after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The actress posted to Instagram on Friday to assure fans that she is doing just fine following her surgery, which she underwent a mere five days after getting married to husband Karl Cook.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained in her Instagram Story.

And while the timing seemed less than ideal, it turns out, Cuoco, 32, scheduled it herself!

“I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding,” she said. “I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

The Big Bang Theory actress said she plans to “lay low” while recovering, which could last anywhere from four to six weeks.

“I’m in a pretty big cast. No horsies for a minute. Time to lay low and hopefully not kill this guy,” she said as she panned the camera over to Cook. “Or him kill me.”

Cuoco documented her day lounging around the house with Cook, which included eating avocado toast and a viewing of The Greatest Showman.

But what’s been the hardest part of her recovery? Trying to teach her husband how to do the perfect topknot.

“All I’m asking for is a topknot ponytail,” she said in one clip as Cook stood behind her and attempted to do her hair.

Kaley Cucoco and Karl Cook

In a second shot, her new groom once again attempted to do her hair as Cuoco sat back looking unhappy.

“I’m pretty much a professional hairstylist now,” Cook said as Cuoco mouthed, “No.”

The actress first revealed her surgery on Thursday.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” the actress captioned a hospital selfie on Instagram.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“Thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems,” the newly married Cuoco added.

And indeed he did! Cook, 27, shared a photo of his wife in the hospital on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon.”