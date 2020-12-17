Kaley Cuoco on The Flight Attendant 's Future: 'We Have Always Had a Vision for a Season 2'

As season 1 of The Flight Attendant comes to a close, fans can find solace in the fact that they may be seeing more of the HBO Max comedic thriller in the future.

Kaley Cuoco, who stars as Cassie Bowden in the series and serves as an executive producer, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the show has planned for a second season, though the network has not yet confirmed those plans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I hope it doesn’t sound too cocky, but we have always had a vision for a season 2,” Cuoco told the outlet in October. “We have had a very clear path for what a season 2 would look like and we know exactly what it’ll look like, and we hope we’ll get the opportunity to do that.”

Co-showrunner Steve Yockey added at the time that a continuation was also in the script. "At the very end of episode 8, instead of 'End of episode,' I wrote, 'End of Chapter 1,'" he said. "So, I think that's kind of how we're thinking of it."

Image zoom Credit: Phil Caruso/HBO

The show follows flight attendant Cassie, who gets into trouble after engaging in a personal relationship with a passenger. In the first episode, she wakes up in a hotel room to find that her date is dead in bed next to her, and things only get more complicated from there.

Yockey caught up with EW again to recap the end of the series’ eight-episode run, which was released Thursday on HBO Max. He said the writers aimed to create a story that “would have a complete and satisfying emotional arc” for Cassie, but that still left room for a second season.

“If we were going to do a second season of it, if that opportunity presented itself, it would probably [be] another adventure with Cassie Bowden, flight attendant,” he said. “So that makes it really important that if we do only have this one season that people can leave it feeling satisfied; they went on the ride and it was fun, engaging, and grounded.”

“There were pieces obviously in the air that are not like, ‘Oh, but I have to know,’” he added. “There are pieces that exist in a way that if we were to do another one of these adventures, we could certainly pick some things up.”

Image zoom Credit: Phil Caruso/HBO

Cassie’s story ends with her admitting that she has a drinking problem, which Yockey said was part of her “journey to recovery.”

“Hopefully, in a way that makes people hopeful for how Cassie is going to move forward in the future,” he said. “That’s exciting to me because I like arcs where characters just get ripped down, ripped down, ripped down, and then just start to climb back up, and we leave them.”

There were some cliffhangers at the series close, however, particularly for Rosie Perez’s Megan. At the end of the eighth episode, Megan, having committed treason, boards a train to an unknown location, tells her son that she loves him and leaves a mysterious USB for her husband.

“It’s a little cart before the horse because as far as I know there is not a season 2. But yes, we have ideas for Megan,” Yockey shared.