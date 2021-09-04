"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook said in a joint statement to PEOPLE

Kaley Cuoco Officially Files for Divorce from Karl Cook on the Same Day Couple Announces Split

Kaley Cuoco has filed for divorce from Karl Cook.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, PEOPLE confirms, the same day she and Cook, 30, announced their split after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the former couple said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

Cuoco, an avid equestrian, started dating Cook, also an equestrian, in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

The pair tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

This June, Cuoco and Cook celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on their respective Instagram pages.

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," the Big Bang Theory alum captioned a black-and-white throwback photo of the two on a New York City sidewalk.

"2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" Cuoco wrote at the time. "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"