"I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have," Kaley Cuoco wrote

Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched by Coach at Tokyo Olympics: 'Name Your Price'

Kaley Cuoco is speaking out about the headline-making incident at the Tokyo Olympics involving a German modern pentathlon who hit a horse with her fist during the Aug. 6 competition.

The Flight Attendant actress and avid equestrian — who is married to horse trainer Karl Cook — shared a series of impassioned Instagram Stories on Friday condemning the coach and offering to buy the abused horse, Saint Boy.

"I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace," Cuoco wrote. "This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves."

Alongside her words were photos of rider Annika Schleu, crying while struggling to get Saint Boy to jump at Friday's competition.

Cuoco went on to address Schleu and coach Kim Raisner, who was disqualified after she was seen hitting the horse on TV.

"You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad," Cuoco wrote. "Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you."

"Pure classless behavior right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport," Cuoco said in another post. "This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace."

The Big Bang Theory alum continued: "I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price."

Later, Cuoco clarified that she "wasn't kidding," sharing news stories of her offer.

The governing body for the modern pentathlon event, the UIPM, released a statement on Saturday regarding the incident, revealing that Raisner would not be able to participate in any additional events, including Saturday's men's individual competition.

"The UIPM Executive Board (EB) has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," the statement said. "The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the riding discipline of the women's modern pentathlon competition."

"Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM competition rules, which are applied to all recognised modern pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games," the statement continued." The EB decision was made today at the Tokyo Stadium before the resumption of the men's modern pentathlon competition."

Prior to the UIPM's statement, Germany's Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann had already said she had been pulled out of the men's individual competition.

"We were all in agreement that the coach will not be at the competition on Saturday," he said, per Reuters.

"We also consider that an urgent review of the incident is necessary, especially in terms of animal protection, and that the national and international federations draw their conclusions," Hoermann added.

The modern pentathlon contains five different events: fencing, freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, and a final combined event of pistol shooting and cross country running. For show jumping, the athletes do not use their own horses but rather draw one at random and are given 20 minutes to warm up with it before the competition.

Horse-riding is a huge part of Cuoco's life. She's been riding horses since childhood, and met Cook at an equestrian competition in 2016.

The actress owns several horses, and often shows them off on social media.