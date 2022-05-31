Kaley Cuoco Isn't Currently on Board for Another Flight Attendant Season: 'The Plane Has Landed'

"It's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do," Kaley Cuoco tells PEOPLE exclusively

Don't expect another season of The Flight Attendant any time soon — at least not if you ask Kaley Cuoco.

The acclaimed HBO Max dramedy aired its season 2 finale on Thursday, and the show's star and executive producer tells PEOPLE exclusively there aren't currently plans for a third season.

"Now, I'm like, 'Well, we did two. We should probably be done.' And I think I've been outnumbered with that thought," she explains while promoting Smirnoff's How to Summer: Grown-Up Edition campaign. "There's definitely interest in doing a third season. I think for me, at this moment, the plane has landed."

Cuoco, 36, admits that she "could possibly get back in it," though she doesn't want to do so right away.

"I think I need a minute. I just kind of feel like we just ended," she says. "Some of my favorite shows on TV take some time to come back, and then I get very excited about a new season. I want to make sure that the fans are excited and that we're not pushing it too hard."

She adds, "I mean, we've done so much this season. Even in the eight episodes, we've done so much story that I'm thinking, Well, what could we do next? So it's going to take a lot of thought to make sure if we go back that it's better than the last two, which is very hard to do."

If a third season were to happen, Cuoco says she wants it to focus more on her character Cassie Bowden's sobriety journey.

"That is what her life is truly about and those are her struggles, but I don't know. I think it's going to take us a minute to figure out what that would look like," she says. "And also, because our show is international, where would we go? It's all about the travel on this show, which makes it so special."



Cuoco adds that "the best part" about how season 2 ends is that the series "could definitely be done or it's definitely open to continuing."

"I think the writers and the team did a really beautiful job in tying it up in a pretty bow," she concludes. "But if you had to open the bow, it would be okay."

The Flight Attendant premiered in 2020 and is based on Chris Bohjalian's 2018 novel of the same name. It follows alcoholic flight attendant Cassie as she wakes up with a hangover and finds herself linked to the death of one of her passengers.



In season 2, Cuoco's character was put through the wringer as she navigated the ups and downs of her sobriety journey. This required her to film some tough scenes, which made it more challenging for her to reset after filming.

"Normally, I don't have a problem bouncing back. I'm really good at compartmentalizing, but this season of the show is definitely — I've talked about it pretty openly — it was definitely a different experience," she says. "I was going through a lot personally while working on a character that was going through so much personally and so this was a little bit of harder time for me to separate those feelings and emotions. It's like, I'd be upset all day at work because of Cassie. And then, I'd be all upset all night at work because of Kaley."

Cuoco continued, "So I had to learn, how do I take that time for myself while I'm shooting? And what's important? And stepping out for a minute or going off the lot for lunch — like, little tiny things that kind of helped me separate. We bought ping pong tables. I was playing ping pong. My earbuds are with me 24/7. I'm always listening to really good music, and it really helps me calm down. But yeah, this season was definitely the challenge of my career, I would say, in that respect."



Cuoco is also finding other ways to reset as the summer season approaches. As Smirnoff's Chief Summer Officer, she is working with the brand to get adults to embrace fun during the warmer months.

"We have a pool and I just like to have people come over and hang out by the pool and have a couple drinks and some really great food," says Cuoco, whose go-to is the Smirnoff Red, White & Berry beverage. "I love to start the days early so that everyone leaves by the time its dinner, which makes me very happy. The older I get, the earlier my days end at this point."

Adds Cuoco, "Usually during the workweek, I don't really drink. And so on the weekends, that's my time to unwind and have a cocktail or have a Smirnoff Ice. It feels very nostalgic even working with Smirnoff."