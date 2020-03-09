Kaley Cuoco Says She's Moving in with Husband Karl Cook Next Month: 'We Are Going Steady'

Kaley Cuoco is going to have a brand-new roomate next month: her husband Karl Cook.

The actress, who has been living in New York City filming her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, told Access Hollywood on Monday that she and Cook are moving into their first home together in April.

“We are built, we are so excited,” said Cuoco, 34. “We haven’t spent an evening in it yet. Actually Karl has been at home and I said ‘Why don’t you stay at the house?’ but he’s waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there.”

“When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house,” she added. “We are going steady. He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together.”

The Big Bang Theory alumna revealed last year that she and her husband, a professional equestrian and son of billionaire Scott Cook, were not living under the same roof.

“Everyone was like so crazed that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe,” Cuoco recalled. “I was like ‘Why do you care?’ Didn’t understand it.”

During an appearance on The View in November, Cuoco explained that she and Cook were living apart “because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she shared. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on June 30, 2018, after dating since March 2016.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in March 2018. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ “

Last year, Cuoco listed her private, gated, Mediterranean-style villa in Tarzana, California, for $6.9 million with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty. Cuoco originally purchased the home for $5.5 million in 2014, according to Variety’s Dirt.com.

The star first showed off her six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home’s vibrant design aesthetic in a book called The New Glamour, written by her designer Jeff Andrews, who also decorated the home for its previous owner, Khloé Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art — I wanted it all!” she wrote in the book’s foreword.