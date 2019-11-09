Kaley Cuoco may be a California native, but she’s loving life in New York City!

Currently, the Big Bang Theory actress is living in the Big Apple as she films her next project. “I’m shooting here and I love it,” she said on The View Friday. “I just love the area and my apartment building is right in between a dog park and a rabbit rescue,” she said about her Brooklyn pad. “So it’s built for me.”

“I’m the girl that goes and sits in the park and watches the dogs run around like a creeper because I can get kind of my fill,” she added. “And then I go into the pet store and I see the rabbits.”

Last month, Cuoco confirmed to Extra that she and husband Karl Cook were not living under the same roof, but would be “very soon” once their “dream house” is built.

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” Cuoco said on The View about her and Cook, who she wed in June 2018. “They couldn’t believe it.”

While speaking with the talk show’s co-hosts, Cuoco, 33, admitted that their different living situations are working out “great.”

“Because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” she explained about why she and the professional equestrian live apart. “We’re actually building our house together right now.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she shared. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

“Why does anybody care?” asked host Ana Navarro, to which Cuoco responded enthusiastically, “Exactly!”

Earlier in the sit-down interview, the actress explained a funny Instagram post from Cook that proved the two are very much in love.

“Karl and I like to go at each other on Instagram,” she said Friday. “He’s actually developed his own little social media following. He’s very proud of himself. But these are the type of flattering photos he posts of me. It’s real love.”

In the Instagram post, a makeup-free Cuoco has her neck scrunched as she sleeps under the covers.

“In my just over year of marriage I have many times found myself gazing over at my wife in awe of her beauty and grace,” Cook captioned the Instagram photo in late August. “This is not one of those times, this time makes me wonder, ‘@kaleycuoco where’s your neck?’ Omg I love you so much honey!!!”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on June 30, 2018 after dating since March 2016.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in March 2018. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ “

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Splash News Online

Earlier this year, Cuoco listed her private, gated, Mediterranean-style villa in Tarzana, California, for $6.9 million with Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty. While Cuoco originally purchased the home for $5.5 million in 2014, according to Variety’s Dirt.com, the asking price had been slashed to $4.895 million by August.

The star first showed off her six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home’s vibrant design aesthetic in a book called The New Glamour, written by her designer Jeff Andrews, who also decorated the home for its previous owner, Khloé Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art — I wanted it all!” she wrote in the book’s foreword.

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco told PEOPLE in April.