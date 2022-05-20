Kaley Cuoco Shares a Sexy Snap of Herself and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Enjoying a Pool Day

The pair confirmed their relationship with social media posts on May 3

Kaley Cuoco is spending quality time with her boyfriend, Ozark star Tom Pelphrey.

The Flight Attendant star, 36, and Pelphrey, 39, got romantic during a pool day Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress snapped a photo as she gave her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek as the swimsuit-cad pair lounges in the pool.

Cuoco shared the photo on her Instagram Stories tagging Pelphrey in the photo and adding a water splash emoji to the side.

For their splash in the water, The Big Bang Theory star donned a pink one-piece with a tan visor as she chilled in the water with her boyfriend.

Tom Pelphrey and kaley cuoco https://www.instagram.com/stories/tommypelphrey/2841786588349168963 Credit: Tom Pelphrey/instagram

The duo also posed for another photo in which they pulled funny faces for the camera, sticking their tounges out.

Pelphrey shared the fun photo on his Instagram Story too with a love heart emoji. He also shared a photo of his girlfriend's dog Shirley.

Cuco is an animal advocate and it seems her new love shares her passion for animals.

Last week the couple went on a trip to a farm to pet some furry animals. Cuoco shared a picture of herself and Pelphrey petting a pony, captioning the pic "First barn day = magic."

The Mank star also shared a set of photos from their hangout last week on Instagram. Cuoco commented under the post saying "My Tom❤️" and "😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❣️❣️."

Cuoco and Pelphrey went public with their relationship on May 3 – months after Cuoco filed for divorce from her ex-husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Big Bang Theory alum confirmed the budding romance, sharing a collection of pictures on Instagram. "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' " she wrote under the photos.

Pelphrey, a former Guiding Light and As the World Turns star, also shared a couple of polaroid pictures of the two with a lengthy caption.

Related Video: Kaley Cuoco and Ozark Actor Tom Pelphrey Confirm They Are Dating with Loved Up Instagram Posts

"'But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can't breathe. It is all so familiar and possible,'" he wrote.