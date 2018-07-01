Watch Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Deliver Emotional and Hilarious Wedding Vows in Touching Video

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook couldn’t get through their wedding ceremony without a few laughs — or tears.

In a video shared by a fan Instagram page dedicated to the 32-year-old actress, the couple’s exchanging of vows gets both silly and sentimental.

Cook, a professional equestrian, promised to “understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love,” sending his bride into a fit of giggles. But despite his humor, Cuoco gently wiped away tears as he spoke.

Cuoco, meanwhile, admitted that she had trouble writing her vows.

“I’d go to my phone, and I’d go to my notes, and I tried and I couldn’t write anything,” she said. “I didn’t really understand why because there really were not enough words to describe how I actually, truly feel about you.”

The video also shows the crowd erupting in cheers as the duo have their first kiss as husband and wife.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook a.ayers10/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star tied the knot at an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California, attended by close friends and family on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

“Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤,” Cuoco — who wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero — captioned an Instagram showing her kissing Cook, 27, near horse stalls.

Cuoco then changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and threw her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

“Ok let’s party!!!” she wrote alongside a peek at her second bridal look while posing alongside her new husband.

After a sweet first dance, friends captured videos of the couple hitting the dance floor at the reception. Cuoco prompted Cook to get down on his knees so she could act out moves to Big & Rich’s “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).” The duo also boogied to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” pointing at each other until Cook wrapped his new wife in his arms as they smiled.

Cuoco also got up on the stage to bust a few moves.

a.ayers10/Instagram

a.ayers10/Instagram

The duo started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year. (This is the actress’ second marriage; she filed for divorce from former tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2015.)

Cuoco and Cook got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco gushed to PEOPLE in March, adding that she hoped to make their pets part of their wedding. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”