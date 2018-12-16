Kaley Cuoco Shares Snowy Snaps from Romantic Switzerland Trip: 'Got Major Jet Lag, But It's Okay'

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are still in the honeymoon phase!

The Big Bang Theory actress, 33, and her equestrian husband wed in June at a horse stable near San Diego. More than five months later, Cuoco informed her fans on Friday that she and Cook were in Switzerland to celebrate their nuptials by posting a snowy snapshot of the couple. “The Honeymooners,” she captioned it.

Over the weekend, Cuoco continued to share peeks into the romantic getaway. Over one black-and-white picture of a quaint brick church at night, Cuoco wrote, “Gorgeous church in town. The bells are always chiming.”

In another picture, Cuoco sipped a drink in a pink t-shirt that read “out of office.”

“Thank you for this very appropriate t shirt,” she wrote to a pal.

Cuoco frequently showed off the gorgeous scenery — a wintry town nestled into the mountain and blanketed by snow. “Got major jet lag, but it’s okay,” she said in the background of a video. “Been up since 4:00, but I woke up to this snow. It snowed last night!”

Her adventures with Cook began as they rode up ski lift. “Scared me a little,” she admitted as she panned to the mountainous view.

“Is this thing gonna scare me?” she asked her husband after they reached the top. “You just said I would be happy when it’s done. So what does that mean?”

“Do you guys see how high that is?” she said to her fans. “I’m a little bit nervous.”

“You shouldn’t be. It’s all good,” Cook said reassuringly.

After some more snapshots of the snow — and of her cozy mittens with rabbits on them — Cuoco and Cook returned to the tram. “We’re the only two people on it,” Cuoco narrated.

“I guess the ski slopes are closed,” Cook said.

“I don’t know about this!” Cuoco said.

“This has been my least favorite part of the trip,” she continued in a later video. “I’m afraid of heights out of nowhere.”

“What do you mean ‘out of nowhere?’ ” Cook quipped.

“Okay, not out of nowhere,” Cuoco admitted. “But I do think it’s gotten worse over the years. This is so beautiful. I’m trying to enjoy the view, but this thing moves.”

She was back in good spirits as she posted pictures from the comfort of the great indoors. “Thank you my love,” she wrote over a photo in which she planted a smooch on Cook’s cheek.

“Hidden away in the mountains,” she concluded.

She also let her fans know that her pets are taken of while she is away. She shared videos of her dogs relaxing at her friends’ homes and a picture of two rescue horses on a ranch.

Cuoco and Cook’s frosty trip sure beats their first few days of marital bliss. Just five days after she tied the knot, Cuoco shared that she had surgery on her shoulder.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” she wrote next to a selfie in the hospital in July.

“Everyone has their own version of a newlywed glow….well @normancook yours is memorable #shouldersurgeryhoneymoon,” Cook posted at the time.