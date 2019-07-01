Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Celebrate 1 Year of Marriage: 'I'm Never Letting You Go!'

Happy anniversary, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook!

The couple celebrated one year of wedded bliss on Sunday, spending the day exchanging gifts, doing couple’s yoga, taking a pottery class and enjoying a fast-food dinner.

In coordinating Instagram posts — with Cuoco’s featuring photos from their wedding day and Cook’s full of hilarious snapshots of his wife — the pair reflected on the past year with gratitude.

“Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can’t believe you’re mine and I’m never letting you go! 👫❤️,” The Big Bang Theory alum, 33, captioned her gallery.

Cook, 28, posted slideshow of videos and photos starring his wife in a variety of funny moments. “Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me, these are images of my gorgeous wife I remember😍😍I love you @kaleycuoco,” he wrote.

The actress chronicled the day’s events on her Instagram Story, beginning with a gift exchange that saw Cuoco showing off a sparkly pink sapphire ring from her beloved and Cook displaying a vintage Rolex pocket watch from 1911, which she had engraved with their first anniversary date: 6/30/19.

“So we started our anniversary day off with couple’s yoga, and now … we’re gonna go make pottery,” Cuoco told the camera in a selfie-style video from the car. “I’m very excited about this, although I’m worried that we’re gonna suck at it and that I’m just gonna get mad.”

Cuoco did, in fact, not take to the clay-based art as well as her husband. She shared snapshots of the couple and their respective creations, with Cook looking thrilled and his wife, not so much.

For dinner, they went classic: a vegetarian spread from Taco Bell, eaten in the comfort of their home and complete with a bottle of red wine. Cuoco captioned the image, “Best anniversary dinner I could have ever asked for.”

Cuoco and Cook, a professional equestrian, tied the knot in front of close friends and family on June 30, 2018, at a horse stable near San Diego. The couple, who had been dating since March 2016, got engaged in November 2017.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco raved to PEOPLE in March 2018. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ “

“And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him,” she added. “We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They split in 2015 after 21 months of marriage.