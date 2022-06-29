Kaley Cuoco Finalizes Divorce from Karl Cook

The couple announced their split in September 2021 after three years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have officially ended their marriage.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, The Flight Attendant star's marriage was legally dissolved on June 15.

Cuoco, 36, and Cook, 31, started dating in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.

The pair revealed their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE in September 2021, saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

That same day, the Big Bang Theory alum officially filed for divorce from Cook in the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed.

According to the dissolution document, both Cuoco and Cook "forever and irrevocably waive the right to seek or receive spousal support from the other."

Earlier documents filed by Cuoco — who cited irreconcilable differences — requested that they separate their property, with Cuoco keeping "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" as well as her "earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation."

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement," note the court papers, in which Cuoco also asks that she and Cook each be responsible for their own attorney's fees.

Following the news, a source told PEOPLE that Cuoco was "doing fine," adding that the Big Bang Theory alum and Cook "haven't spent that much time together recently."