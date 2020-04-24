Kaley Cuoco Jokes Husband Karl Is Living with Her 'Just for the Quarantine'

Kaley Cuoco doesn't want her quarantine companion getting too comfortable.

On Thursday, the Big Bang Theory alum, 34, chatted with Conan O'Brien from home about her husband Karl Cook and how living together has been going for them. The couple moved in together after nearly two years of marriage, making the move during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It's worked great for us," Cuoco said of their belated move-in. "Everyone has a million opinions about what we do, right? But they were very, just shocked we didn't live together. But it's been great."

Cuoco added that she likes living with her husband — but joked that post-pandemic, she might need some space.

"He's out. This is just for the quarantine," she laughed. "I don't want to give the wrong impression here — this is just for now."

Earlier this month, Cuoco told Jimmy Kimmel that social distancing "forced" her to move in with Cook, but the living arrangement has proven to be "great for our relationship."

“And we like each other, we realized, which is even better,” she said at the time, adding that they've gotten used to each other's "weird stuff."

“I was shooting in New York and got sent back here, obviously because of everything that was going on, and we got to move into the house together,” explained Cuoco, who had been living in New York City filming her upcoming HBO Max series The Flight Attendant. “So we moved in and I can’t find anything. But the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point.”

The actress revealed last year that she and Cook, who tied the knot in June 2018, were not yet living together. Cuoco previously said that though they weren't under the same roof for much of the time, it didn't hurt their relationship: “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue,” she told The View in November.

On March 14, she shared on Instagram that she and her husband moved into their home, sharing several photos and videos of the couple’s first night in the newly built house.

“HOME 🥰👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨,” she captioned a selfie of the pair sitting in the Los Angeles house, Cuoco smiling as Cook kissed her on the cheek.

