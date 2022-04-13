Kaley Cuoco 'So Happy' for Costar Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: Their Romance Is 'Great'

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress expressed her happiness for her Meet Cute costar, 28, amid his new relationship with Kardashian, 41.

"I am so happy for him," Cuoco told the outlet at the season 2 premiere for her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.

"He deserves it," she added. "He's a total sweetheart, so, it's great."

kaley cuoco, kim kardashian, pete davidson Kaley Cuoco (left); Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Monday's episode of the Making Space podcast, Kardashian revealed that her relationship with Davidson was unexpected. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the reality star told Kotb, 57, during the interview.

"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she added.

Kardashian said she "took my time" before choosing to date again after ending her marriage, telling Kotb, "I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' "

The star continued, "So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."

Despite being in the public eye, there are parts of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star that Kardashian hopes to keep private.