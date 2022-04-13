Kaley Cuoco 'So Happy' for Costar Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian: Their Romance Is 'Great'
Kaley Cuoco is totally on board for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance!
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress expressed her happiness for her Meet Cute costar, 28, amid his new relationship with Kardashian, 41.
"I am so happy for him," Cuoco told the outlet at the season 2 premiere for her HBO Max series The Flight Attendant.
"He deserves it," she added. "He's a total sweetheart, so, it's great."
Kardashian made her relationship with Davidson Instagram official in March after romance rumors swirled for months. The SKIMS mogul filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single early last month.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Felt 'A Little Zing' During First Kiss with Boyfriend Pete Davidson
Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Monday's episode of the Making Space podcast, Kardashian revealed that her relationship with Davidson was unexpected. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on," the reality star told Kotb, 57, during the interview.
"And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun," she added.
Kardashian said she "took my time" before choosing to date again after ending her marriage, telling Kotb, "I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: 'Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?' "
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares PDA Photos of Her and Pete Davidson from Date Night: 'Late Nite Snack'
The star continued, "So once I went through all of the motions, I finally was, like, 'OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.' And I randomly did."
Despite being in the public eye, there are parts of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star that Kardashian hopes to keep private.
"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," she said on the podcast, "and it feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."