Johnny Galecki Hilariously Responds to Kaley Cuoco's Valentine's Day Tribute to Husband Karl Cooke

Kaley Cuoco honored her husband with a sweet Valentine's Day tribute — and her ex Johnny Galecki couldn't help but take notice.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old actress shared a snapshot of herself and Karl Cook in honor of the February holiday, posting an Instagram picture of the two embracing and sharing a kiss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both wearing face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the sepia-toned pic, Cuoco shared a comical message for Cook alongside the post.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! 🤣♥️ I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been!" she wrote. "I love you @mrtankcook !♥️♥️♥️."

Galecki, who dated the actress for two years while they starred together on The Big Bang Theory, jokingly took offense to Cuoco's caption.

"Um," he commented, playfully referencing their time together.

"LOL," Cuoco replied.

But while Galecki might not have been a fan of the romantic caption, her husband certainly was.

Cook, 30, replied: "This is the only way I want to kiss from now on!!! I love you so much honey!"

In June 2020, the Big Bang Theory actress and her professional equestrian beau celebrated two years of wedded bliss and posted loving tributes to one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook!! How did I get so lucky?" began Cuoco, who shared multiple photos from their intimate nuptials. "You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make. I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Cuoco chose to upload gorgeous snapshots of the couple from their wedding day, Cook opted for a silly photo to commemorate the marriage milestone.

"By golly has it really been two since our wedding @kaleycuoco!! Feels like only a few moments!" he captioned a selfie of the duo giving funny faces to the camera. "I can't wait for every moment year decade to come, I love you like crazy😘😘."

RELATED VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Jokes That She Has Date Nights With Her Dog & Husband 'Just Happens to Be There'

The pair tied the knot on June 30, 2018 in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, attended by close friends and family.

Cuoco and Cook delivered their own wedding vows, which had the bride both laughing and wiping tears from her cheeks, as a guest showed in an Instagram video.