Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Take Belated 'Dream' Honeymoon Trip to Switzerland

Kaley Cuoco is finally getting that dream honeymoon.

Nearly six months after tying the knot, the Big Bang Theory star and husband Karl Cook have jetted off to Switzerland to celebrate their marriage.

On Friday, Cuoco shared a photo of the couple bundled up together in Zermatt, Switzerland. She captioned the sweet picture, “The Honeymooners.”

The actress, 33, also posted photos and videos of the winter wonderland on her Instagram Story.

“Did I wake up in a dream? I can’t believe we’re actually here,” she wrote over a video taken from what appeared to be the couple’s hotel balcony. In another video, she covered her face in shock after taking in the view.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“Are we on our honeymoon?” Cuoco whispers to her husband in one video.

“So far,” Cook replied, prompting a laugh from his wife.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco also captured footage of Cook, a professional equestrian, asking about local snowboarding opportunities.

The couple even enjoyed some personalized sweet treats from Toblerone, a popular Swiss chocolate brand.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Cook exchanged vows in June in an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California. The nuptials were attended by close friends and family, including Big Bang Theory costars Johnny Galecki and Mayim Bialik.

Five days after the wedding, Cuoco revealed that she underwent shoulder surgery.

“When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery,” the actress captioned a hospital selfie on Instagram Thursday.

“Thank you for all the love and support! knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems,” the newly married Cuoco added.

The couple started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year. (This is Cuoco’s second marriage; she filed for divorce from former tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2015.)

The two later got engaged on her birthday in November 2017. She celebrated her bachelorette party with a pink-themed soirée a week before the nuptials.

“He is my perfect match,” Cuoco told PEOPLE of her husband in March. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘All right, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same, he is my perfect match.”