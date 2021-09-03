"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another," they tell PEOPLE in a joint statement

Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split: 'Our Current Paths Have Taken Us in Opposite Directions'

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are going their separate ways.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, and Cook, 30, announced the news Friday in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco, an avid equestrian, started dating Cook, also an equestrian, in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017.

They tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance.

This past June, Cuoco and Cook celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on their respective Instagram pages.

"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met," the Big Bang Theory alum captioned an old photo of the two. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!"