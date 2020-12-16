Kaley Cuoco Hilariously Reacts to Question About Ex Henry Cavill's Man of Steel Body

Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill were romantically linked for a brief time back in July 2013

Kaley Cuoco's lips are sealed!

During an appearance on Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 35-year-old actress — who briefly dated onscreen Superman Henry Cavill back in 2013 — was asked to respond to fan question about whether "the Man of Steel" is "really made of steel."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my God," she replied, laughing heartily before replying, "I don't know. I never say, 'I don't know' — I always have an answer — but I don't know."

Cuoco and Cavill, 37, were romantically linked for a brief time back in July 2013. PEOPLE confirmed just 12 days later that the two had called it quits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill | Credit: Splash News

Image zoom Kaley Cuoco

To celebrate their two-year anniversary this past summer, the actress and the professional equestrian both posted loving tributes on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook!! How did I get so lucky?" began Cuoco, who shared multiple photos from their intimate nuptials, in her post. "You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make. I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

At the end of November, the couple shared the sad news that their dog Petunia had died.

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship, she is at rest. For that, I am happy," Cook, 29, wrote in a touching post dedicated to their pup, who they adopted when she was already a senior. "We did what we [could], adopted Petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything."

"She is resting at peace, with everyday's sunset to warm her. That is what matters most," Cook continued. "Petunia, it is not the amount of time together, but it's [the] affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you."

Cuoco also memorialized her dog on her Instagram Stories, making sure to give a shoutout to Paws For Life K9 Rescue, the nonprofit that initially rescued Petunia and where they adopted her from.