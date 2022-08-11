Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'

Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most.

While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook.

"One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there. And I said, 'I need help'" she told Variety. "It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!' I'm a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn't."

The 36-year-old actress acknowledged that the period while she was in the midst of her divorce "was the loneliest I've ever felt, and I am not really someone to share that. I've been very open about it, because I think for the first time, I wanted people to know that things just aren't always what they seem. And things aren't always so perfect."

Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

While filming season 2, Cuoco found herself emotionally triggered by the story of her character, Cassie, who was dealing with depression. "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time," she continued.

"I just didn't know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."

Cuoco has been vocal about how the support of her costar Zosia Mamet helped to pull her out of the depression. During filming, Mamet even moved into Cuoco's home as both a supportive friend, and a new roommate.

"She basically lived with me the last few months of shooting, we just moved in together, and I don't think I would've gotten to work some days without her," Cuoco said during an April appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "I never thought I had to depend on anyone like that before and I really depended on her. She helped me through so much."

Cuoco is now in a new relationship with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The pair celebrated their 2022 Emmy nominations together. Pelphrey, 40, is nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama for his turn on the Netflix series whlie Cuoco is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her part in The Flight Attendant, which is streaming now in full on HBO Max.