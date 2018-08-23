Kaley Cuoco Says Her Heart Is 'Broken in Two' Over The Big Bang Theory Ending

The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end, and Kaley Cuoco is understandably emotional.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” the actress, who plays Penny on the CBS series, wrote on Instagram. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali, also shared a heartfelt post with fans.

“As you may already know… and for those of you who don’t. This will officially be Big Bang Theory’s last season,” he wrote. “After season 12 we will be the longest running multi camera sitcom in the history of television. There are no words in any language that can describe what my heart wants to say… The love that I feel for all of you is boundless. Without you the fans there would be no us. Tonight I sleep with a prayer of gratitude on my lips. This isn’t goodbye… yet… still 23 eps to shoot!”

In addition to Cuoco and Nayyar, the series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced Wednesday that the beloved comedy will end its run in May 2019. The Emmy-winning show, which debuted in 2007, will conclude at the end of the upcoming season 12.

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS was trying to negotiate two more seasons, but Parsons was ready to say goodbye to the sitcom — and there’s no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper. (Reps for CBS and Parsons have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.