Kaley Cuoco Wakes Up to a Dead Man in First Trailer for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant

Looks like there's some turbulence ahead for Kaley Cuoco in the new HBO Max drama The Flight Attendant.

HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the series on Tuesday, showing Cuoco as a flight attendant who finds herself in deep trouble after engaging in a personal relationship with a passenger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the trailer, Cassandra (Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel room to find her date dead in bed next to her. Further complicating the problem is the fact that she can't remember anything about the night before.

"The whole night is just flickers," she says. "I can't remember anything about it."

But as Cassandra scrambles to put the pieces together, the police are also hot on her trail.

Image zoom

"The flight attendant, she knows more than she's saying," one cop says.

The series, based on 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bojalian, premieres with three episodes on Nov. 26, followed by two new episodes on Dec. 3, two episodes on Dec. 10, and the finale episode on Dec. 17.

The thriller also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge and more.

Cuoco, 34, previously told PEOPLE that she wanted to delve into a dramatic project after 12 years of starring on Big Bang Theory.

"I wanted to try something different, especially more of a dramatic role, which I don’t think anyone thinks I can do, and I know that I can, so I’m really excited about that," she said. "It’s been a whole new experience experiencing a show not just as an actor."

After filming on the show wrapped, Cuoco and Mamet, 32, commemorated their time on the series together with matching tattoos.