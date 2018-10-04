Kaley Cuoco Gets First New TV Role After Big Bang Theory as Voice of DC Villainess Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco‘s time on The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end but her time on the small screen is far from over.

The actress, best known for her role as Penny on the CBS comedy, announced on Wednesday that she’ll be voicing the character of Harley Quinn in a new animated television series.

During the New York Comic Con event, a teaser of the show was released, featuring Cuoco, 32, as the sassy female character.

Along with voicing Quinn — who became a fan favorite of the DC Universe since her portrayal by Margot Robbie in 2016’s Suicide Squad — Cuoco will also executive produce the series.

In addition to the Big Bang Theory actress, Wanda Sykes, Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Christopher Meloni, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) are all expected to voice characters on the show.

No official premiere date has been released.

The news of Cuoco’s new gig comes just two months after it was announced that The Big Bang Theory was ending after twelve seasons in May 2019.

Following CBS’ announcement, the actress expressed her sadness about ending a role she’s been playing since the show’s beginning in 2007.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she wrote on Instagram in late August. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet.”

She added: “To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are going out with a bang.”

The Big Bang Theory airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.