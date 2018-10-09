Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Depend on Her Husband Financially: 'If Karl Left Me Tomorrow, I'd Be Fine'

Don’t be mistaken: Kaley Cuoco is a strong, independent woman who makes her own money.

In a new cover interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Cuoco, who tied the knot with Karl Cook this summer, explains why it’s important that she remain financially independent.

“I want to see him,” she says. “I like knowing, though, that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that. I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re number one, so that anyone who comes into it — husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll — that’s just an added bonus to something you’re already creating.’ ”

“I don’t need Karl for anything,” she adds. “If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

Cuoco is one of the highest-paid actors on television thanks to her role on The Big Bang Theory. Cook, meanwhile, is an established equestrian and the son of Scott Cook, the co-founder of Intuit.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Claudia Craig Photography

The actress says the two immediately connected over their shared experiences of living life in the spotlight.

“We bonded a lot over having the same kind of outlooks on life, insecurities, dating,” she says. “He comes from a very well-to-do family, so there’s all these [preconceived ideas] of being spoiled, and blah, blah, blah. And he’s just the opposite.”

Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, wed in front of close friends and family on July 1 at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

The couple, who have been dating since March 2016, got engaged last December.

Milla Cochran/startraks

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 3-Month Wedding Anniversary with Karl Cook: ‘Here’s to You My Darling’

“He’s my perfect match,” Cuoco previously told PEOPLE. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that’s him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same — he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They split from in 2015, when she filed for divorce after 21 months of marriage.