Kaley Cuoco 'Is Doing Fine' amid Divorce from Karl Cook, Says Source: They've Been 'Growing Apart'

Kaley Cuoco is pressing on amid her divorce from husband Karl Cook.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, who announced the split on Friday, "is doing fine," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding that the pair "haven't spent that much time together recently."

"She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It's basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests," the insider says.

Cuoco has been busy filming her upcoming romantic-comedy Meet Cute, in addition to starting production on season 2 of The Flight Attendant.

"She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work," the source says. "Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one."

Cook, meanwhile, is focused on his career as an equestrian and spent last winter away from his and Cuoco's home in L.A. to ride in Florida.

"Karl is a lifelong equestrian with a thorough love of horses. His jumping career has picked up recently, and he did well over the summer," a source in the equestrian world adds.

Cuoco, who is also an avid equestrian, started dating Cook, 31, in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.

The couple revealed their split in a joint statement to PEOPLE on Friday, sharing, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," the statement concluded.

That same day, the Big Bang Theory alum officially filed for divorce from Cook in the Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirmed.

On Saturday, another source told PEOPLE that the split was a shock to some in their social circle.