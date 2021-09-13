Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage

Kaley Cuoco Congratulates Ex Karl Cook with Love Hearts After He Wins Equestrian Competition

Kaley Cuoco is showing her support for estranged husband Karl Cook amid their ongoing divorce.

The Flight Attendant star, 35, left Cook, 30, several heart emojis on Instagram when the Traverse City Horse Shows announced that the equestrian had won first place at a show jumping competition on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Karl Cook is two for two! 💪🏻 He piloted Caillou 24 to the top of the leaderboard in this afternoon's $137,000 Agero Grand Prix CSI3* to conclude the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament," the organization shared on Instagram, prompting Cuoco to respond in the comments section, "❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

Cuoco was equally thrilled for Cook when he spoke about horse-riding in a 12-minute video shares to his own Instagram account.

Kaley Cuoco Shows Support for Ex Karl Cook After He Wins Equestrian Competition: 'This Was Amazing' Credit: karl cook/ instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The clip showed Cook sipping from a glass of whiskey as he discussed riding techniques and broke down Saturday's Traverse City National Grand Prix, in which he won the much-coveted blue ribbon.

"Congrats you, this was amazing 👏❤️🔥," Cuoco commented.

The actress' supportive comments come a little more than a week after she and Cook announced their decision to separate following three years of marriage.

Kaley Cuoco Shows Support for Ex Karl Cook After He Wins Equestrian Competition: 'This Was Amazing' Credit: karl cook/ instagram

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the pair said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Credit: Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Cuoco, who is also an avid equestrian, started dating Cook in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.

In divorce papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, Cuoco asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support and that she and Cook each be responsible for their own attorney's fees.

The documents also request that the former couple separate their property, with the Cuoco keeping "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" as well as her "earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation."

"There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement," note the filing, which listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Since announcing the split, Cuoco has been busy working on the upcoming romantic-comedy Meet Cute, in addition to starting production on season 2 of The Flight Attendant.

In the wake of the breakup news, a source told PEOPLE that the Big Bang Theory alum "is doing fine," adding that she and Cook "haven't spent that much time together recently."