Kaley Cuoco Feels 'Super Blessed and at Moments Undeserving' as Tom Pelphrey Celebrates Her Birthday

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," Pelphrey wrote in his sweet tribute to Cuoco, who turned 37 on Wednesday

By
Published on December 1, 2022 05:24 PM
Kaley Cuoco birthday
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Kaley Cuoco celebrated her birthday with a big bang!

The actress, who turned 37 on Wednesday, said that her birthday week "has been so special" this year in a post on Instagram.

Cuoco's birthday post included photos of herself smiling with her cake, as well as several pictures of balloons, flowers and presents — all the makings of a lovely birthday bash.

"So many friends and family to thank and acknowledge the outpouring of texts, posts, prezzies and overall making me feel incredibly loved," she wrote in the caption. "You know who you are 💖."

The Big Bang Theory star's post also included several photos with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who got an extra-special shout out: "And to my forever bud @tommypelphrey for being a true partner."

"I feel super blessed and at moments undeserving," she concluded. "My 💜 is full."

The Ozark actor — with whom Cuoco previously said she experienced "love at first sight" — made a heartfelt post of his own to celebrate the actress's 37th trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," Pelphrey wrote in his post, alongside photos of a smiling Cuoco and the couple cuddled up. "Love you!"

The Meet Cute star commented "Bub!!! 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹" on the sweet birthday tribute.

In one of the new photos shared by Cuoco, it appears that one of her birthday gifts this year was an adorable onesie for the baby girl she and Pelphrey are preparing to welcome next year.

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Gets a Gift for Her 'Future Footballer' from His Family
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The mom-to-be, who went public with Pelphrey in March, announced that she was "beyond blessed and over the moon" to be expecting via an October Instagram post: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!"

"And then it was even MORE BETTER," Pelphrey wrote in his announcement post. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."

