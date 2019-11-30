Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her 'Coolest Birthday to Date' While Filming New Show in Thailand

Kaley Cuoco had an extra special 34th birthday.

On Saturday, the actress and Big Bang Theory alum shared footage from her birthday celebrations to Instagram. Cuoco was surprised by the cast and crew of her upcoming drama series The Flight Attendant as they filmed in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the clip, the actress gets emotional as she’s presented with two cakes while the cast and crew sing a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“Thank you so much,” Cuoco said once the song was over. “This has been such an unbelievable experience. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I cannot believe I turned an age on-camera … This was a total dream. This is awesome, I’ll never forget this birthday.”

The star echoed similar comments in the caption of the post, writing, “This might have been the coolest birthday to date. I turned 34 on camera while shooting our final TFA Bangkok scene overlooking the Thailand skyline surrounded by extreme support and love.”

“Thank you everyone for making me feel so special so far from home!” Cuoco continued. “Also my bday is just starting in the states so I’m gonna ride this wave as long as humanely possible 😆 🎂 💃 💋 🎉.”

After the final season of The Big Bang Theory aired earlier this year, Cuoco has been working on other projects, including starring in and producing the television adaptation of Chris Bohjalian’s novel The Flight Attendant, about a woman who wakes up next to a dead body with no idea how she got there.

The show is expected to premiere on HBO Max in 2020.

The star also voiced the titular comic-book villain in Harley Quinn, the animated series that debuted on the DC Universe streaming service on Friday.

In addition, Cuoco is currently working on building a home with husband Karl Cook, telling Extra last month that she and Cook, 28, were not living under the same roof, but would be “very soon” once their “dream house” is built.

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” Cuoco said on a recent episode of The View about her and Cook, whom she wed in June 2018. “They couldn’t believe it.”

While speaking with the talk show’s co-hosts, Cuoco said that their different living situations are working out “great.”

“Because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” she said, explaining why she and the professional equestrian live apart. “We’re actually building our house together right now.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she shared. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”