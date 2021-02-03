Kaley Cuoco 'Can't Stop Crying' After Golden Globe Nomination: 'My Heart Is Bursting'

The actress was nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical, for her role in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco is on cloud nine.

Cuoco, 35, was brought to tears on Wednesday morning after she was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role in The Flight Attendant. The actress posted a clip of the emotional moment she heard the news on Instagram.

"Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can't stop crying...so proud of my entire team," she wrote.

In the touching video, Cuoco is seen covering her face as she breaks down in tears. "Oh my God!" she repeats several times in disbelief.

Along with Cuoco's nom for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy, the show also nabbed recognition in the best television series, musical or comedy category.

After fans began flooding the comments section of the post with congratulations, the actress added, "I'M TRULY READING EVERY SINGLE COMMENT! Thank you everyone for this love!!! My heart is bursting!!!!!"

The show follows flight attendant Cassie (Cuoco), who gets into trouble after engaging in a personal relationship with a passenger. In the first episode, she wakes up in a hotel room to find that her date is dead in bed next to her, and things only get more complicated from there.

The show also marked Cuoco's first TV role after her decades-long run on The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019.

Image zoom Credit: Phil Caruso/HBO

"I wanted to try something different, especially more of a dramatic role, which I don't think anyone thinks I can do, and I know that I can, so I'm really excited about that," Cuoco previously told PEOPLE.

"It's been a whole new experience experiencing a show not just as an actor," she added. "I feel like I used to kind of put my head in the sand and do my work and go home, and that's not the case anymore. It's like I go home and the work just begins and we're like putting the show together and editing all this stuff."