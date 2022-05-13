Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Photos from 'Magic' (and Animal-Filled!) Day with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

The actors first confirmed their relationship with sweet photos posted to Instagram earlier this month

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying some quality time with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey!

The actress, 36, shared a few adorable snaps on her Instagram Story late Thursday night. In addition to enjoying time with a few four-legged friends, The Flight Attendant star did not shy away from showing off a little PDA with Pelphrey, 39, in the images.

In the first shot from the day, the animal-loving actress shared a photo of Pelphrey posing alongside a pony with the caption: "First barn day = magic."

In another shot, Cuoco is seen wearing a riding helmet and leaning over to kiss Pelphrey.

In later photos, the pair could be seen posing with goats before Cuoco shared a sweet black-and-white shot of the couple embracing, adding a few black hearts to the bottom of the post.

The series of cozy snaps is not the first time the couple has shared their relationship on social media.

Cuoco shared a carousel that included cute Polaroid snaps of the pair cuddling together during a getaway in the mountains and ends with a picture of Pelphrey kissing Cuoco on the cheek as she smiles.

"Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,' " Cuoco captioned the series of snaps.

Pelphrey — a Daytime Emmy winner who formerly starred on Guiding Light and As the World Turns — shared Polaroid photos of him and Cuoco together on Instagram, too.

Their announcement came shortly after Cuoco opened up to Glamour about her love life and what she hopes the future holds for her in an interview for the magazine's April cover.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," she said.

Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook in September after three years of marriage. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the former couple said they had grown apart.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," read the statement.