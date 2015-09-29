Kaley Cuoco Relaxes with Yoga After Filing for Divorce from Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco is focusing on her fitness after splitting from husband Ryan Sweeting.

The Big Bang Theory star was photographed leaving a two-hour yoga class in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a chic Chanel fanny pack over her gym clothes (including a stylish “California Against the World” t-shirt by 2NOSTALGIK) and carrying a heart-print S’well water bottle.

Kaley Cuoco Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Cuoco, 29, filed for divorce from Sweeting, 28, after announcing the breakup exclusively to PEOPLE on Friday.

The actress and tennis player got married Dec. 31, 2013, after dating for six months.

“The few times Kaley and Ryan were out together recently, the tension was noticeable,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple. “You could tell the honeymoon phase had ended. It seemed they were trying to work out their marriage by going on dates, but they both seemed miserable.”

Cuoco has been staying busy since going public with the breakup, hanging out with friends, attending a charity event and riding her horse in a jumping competition.