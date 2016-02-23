"If I walk out of the stable with my horse, they're going to say I'm marrying my horse," Kaley Cuoco joked about her dating life making headlines

Kaley Cuoco is still on the market.

Though The Big Bang Theory star and country hunk Sam Hunt triggered a flurry of dating rumors when they were spotted heading out of Hyde nightclub in Hollywood together after the 2016 Grammy Awards, alas, there’s nothing romantic going on between these two.

While celebrating the hit CBS series’ 200th episode at a party at Vibiana in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Cuoco, 30, squashed the gossip when asked if she was dating the “Break Up in a Small Town” singer during an interview with Extra.

“Really not,” she said clearly, repeating: “Really – not.”

In regards to her daily (and dating!) life regularly making headlines, the actress laughed it off: “What’s up with that?” she said.

“It’s just the same thing every day, it’s not that interesting,” she continued. “I go to the same yoga class, it’s like getting to be boring even for myself. I don’t know what’s interesting about it!”

The avid equestrian and horse-lover even made a joke about who she thinks she’ll be linked to next: “If I walk out of the stable with my horse they’re going to say I’m marrying my horse, so it doesn’t matter! It doesn’t matter what I do.”

Cuoco, meanwhile, is keeping positive in the aftermath of her split from Ryan Sweeting, from whom she filed for divorce last September after 21 months of marriage.