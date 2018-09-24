Kaley Cuoco Says Big Bang Theory Ending Has 'Broken My Heart': 'I Would Have Done 20 More Years'

Kaley Cuoco isn’t ready to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory.

The actress said she was emotional over the news that the beloved CBS show will end after season 12.

“It’s broken my heart,” she told Extra. “I am so sad that it’s ending.”

And if it was up to her, the show would continue on for as long as possible.

“For the record, I would have done 20 more years,” she added.

In August, Warner Bros. Television and CBS announced that the comedy will finish in May 2019, making it the longest-running multi-camera series in TV history.

The show — which debuted in 2007, airs in syndication around the world, and has received 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins to date — will conclude at the end of the upcoming season 12, with 279 episodes.

The Big Bang Theory cast Kunal Nayyar/Instagram

“I was bad, but everyone was crying,” Cuoco, who plays Penny on the show, said of hearing the news for the first time. “I think we were all hoping for a giant ‘bazinga!’ “

Along with Cuoco, the series stars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life-changing as it gets,” the actress previously wrote on Instagram. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are going out with a bang.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS was trying to negotiate two more seasons, but Parsons was ready to say goodbye to the sitcom — and there’s no show without Dr. Sheldon Cooper. (Reps for CBS and Parsons have not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.)

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Galecki Says ‘Everybody’s Very Comfortable’ with The Big Bang Theory Ending in Season 12

In a joint statement, Warner Bros. Television, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions said, “We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theoryto an epic creative close.”

The final season of The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.