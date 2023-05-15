Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Frisky and on the Hunt for a Serial Killer in 'Based on a True Story' Trailer

The Big Bang Theory alum's new Peacock shows puts her in of a group of "true crime weirdos" as she and her husband (played by Chris Messina) try to catch a murderer by luring him onto a podcast

By
Published on May 15, 2023 12:45 PM

The First Look at Kaley Cuoco in Peacock's Based on a True Story is here!

The streamer shared a trailer for the upcoming dramedy on Monday — and it throws a murder-loving Cuoco into a local mystery.

With her own fumbling finances and an interest in true crime that she knows is highly "monetizable," Cuoco's character comes up with a wildly dangerous plan to catch a serial killer.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY -- "The Great American Art Form" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Kaley Cuoco as Ava -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
PEACOCK

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the mother-to-be Ava Bartlett (Cuoco) as she watches a true crime video on her phone. She reveals the topic is happening close to home.

"They're talking about this serial killer that's like basically in our backyard," she says to her husband (Chris Messina). "It is so exciting."

BASED ON A TRUE STORY -- “Who’s Next“ Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Chris Messina as Nathan -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
PEACOCK

But Ava's home life suffers as she becomes consumed by her true crime mission, complete with girls' wine nights to chat about the topic and references the real-life hit podcast My Favorite Murder.

"We can't pay any of our bills, you just lost your job, and we have a baby on the way," she asks her husband. "So tell me, how are we going to get by?"

BASED ON A TRUE STORY -- "The Great American Art Form" Episode 101 -- Pictured: Tom Bateman as Matt -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
PEACOCK

So when Ava witnesses a tragic murder by the notorious "West Side Ripper," she embarks on an unlikely journey and search for answers thanks to a crazy plan — bring the suspected killer on her new podcast.

"No one ever went broke betting on America's obsession with murder. He'll never hurt anyone ever again — or we go to the cops," she says.

BASED ON A TRUE STORY -- "The Great American Art Form" Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Messina as Nathan, Tom Bateman as Matt -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)
PEACOCK

The couple's podcast ploy may be a dead end, quite literally, as they attempt to hand over a mic to a serial killer. At one point, Ava worries they're "in too deep," fretting, "That's it, we're gonna have a baby in jail."

Cuoco and Messina are joined by Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer and more in the upcoming comedy crime series.

Based on a True Story debuts June 8 on Peacock.

