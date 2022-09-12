Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are having as much fun as ever.

The Flight Attendant actress publicly confirmed her relationship with the Ozark actor in the beginning of May this year, simultaneously making their romance "Instagram official."

The news, which came courtesy of heartfelt posts on both of their accounts, came several months after Cuoco's divorce from Karl Cook in September 2021 after three years of marriage.

Those posts marked the beginning of a swoon-worthy relationship, which has come complete with many PDA-filled pics in the days and months that followed.

Whether they're championing each other's careers or penning sweet tributes to each other, the couple constantly vocalizes their admiration and showcases their support for one another. They even travel the world to be together!

Here's a look back at Cuoco and Pelphrey's love story.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

April 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey meet

Cuoco opened up during an interview with USA Today about how she and Pelphrey were introduced to each other for the first time — an interaction she deemed, "love at first sight."

"We have the same manager [Andrea Pett-Joseph], and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Cuoco told the outlet. "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'"

The two met at the Ozark premiere in April and sparks flew instantly.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight," she recalled. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

"We're ready to build a life together," she added.

May 3, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey go Instagram official

Pelphrey publicly announced his relationship to Cuoco when he posted Polaroid photos of the two of them together on Instagram paired with a lengthy, heartfelt caption.

Meanwhile, the actress took a more subtle approach. Cuoco shared a carousel of nature snaps that included cute Polaroid pics of the pair cuddling during a getaway in the mountains. The roundup ended with a picture of the Ozark actor kissing Cuoco on the cheek as she smiles.

May 13, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey go on a date to the barn

Not long after Cuoco subtly showed off her new flame, she followed up with another series of photos on Instagram soon after — but this time, they were PDA-packed.

The adorable snaps of her with her beau were shared on her Instagram Story, in addition to a few four-legged friends as well. The animal-loving couple enjoyed some quality time together as they spent their day at the farm.

The first photo saw Pelphrey posing alongside a pony with the caption: "First barn day = magic." In another shot, Cuoco is seen wearing a riding helmet and leaning over to kiss Pelphrey.

In the posts that followed, the pair poses with goats before Cuoco shared a sweet black-and-white picture of the couple hugging. She added a few black hearts to the bottom of the post.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

May 15, 2022: Kaley Cuoco posts PDA photo with Tom Pelphrey

Two days later, the actress shared more pics taken from their fun day on the farm on her main Instagram feed. While her roundup included furry friends, she made sure to lead off with her boyfriend instead.

The pic featured a black-and-white photo of her appearing to kiss a smiling Pelphrey on the cheek, noting in the caption, "❣️Heart on a sleeve ❣️" To which Pelphrey commented: "Favorite person. ❤️❤️❤️.

May 19, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey enjoy a day at the pool

Cuoco and Pelphrey enjoyed some fun in the sun together. One pic shows the actress giving her boyfriend a kiss on the cheek as the swimsuit-clad pair lounges poolside.

She shared the photo on her Instagram Stories tagging Pelphrey and adding a water splash emoji to the side. The duo also posed for another pic in which they pulled funny faces for the camera, sticking their tongues out.

May 23, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey make first public appearance together

Since confirming their relationship in the beginning of May, the pair made their first public appearance at an event together later in the month, sitting hand-in-hand as Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

May 26, 2022: Kaley Cuoco's friend approves of her relationship with Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco and her Flight Attendant costar (and off-screen best friend) Zosia Mamet shared the backstory of how Mamet met Pelphrey for the first time — and it's safe to say, she 100% approves.

"It's weird, she was like, the last one to meet him. I was devastated about it," Cuoco revealed to Entertainment Tonight. Mamet added: "When I met him ... I was like, 'I feel like I've known you forever.' And he loves her like nobody's business, and that's all that matters to me."

"I knew when she knew," said the former Girls star. "When you're best friends with someone, when you're truly best friends and you love them that deeply, you're so interconnected."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

June 27, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey spend time together in Berlin

Cuoco uploaded an Instagram carousel announcing her temporary move from New York to Berlin, where she's residing for a few months to film the thriller Role Play alongside Billy Bob Thornton and David Oyelowo, according to Deadline.

But she wasn't alone! Though she may be filming in the European city for "a few months," per her caption, Pelphrey went to visit her and is pictured numerous times throughout the roundup.

Prior to her departure, Cuoco told USA Today that she wants to take time off from work upon her arrival home and dedicate more time to Pelphrey. "I want to come home... and take the rest of the year off and support Tom and what he's shooting," she shared. "And actually be there for someone else, not just myself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

June 28, 2022: Tom Pelphrey dedicated Instagram post to Kaley Cuoco

Pelphrey took the time to dedicate an entire Instagram post solely to his girlfriend featuring a cute photo of the couple looking into each other's eyes and smiling. The Ozark actor simply wrote, "Favorite person," pairing it with a tiny black heart emoji.

July 5, 2022: Kaley Cuoco reveals sweet gift Tom Pelphrey gave her

The actress shared to her Instagram Story a sweet snap dedicated to Pelphrey as he supported her during a tough time. In the wake of feeling "overwhelmed," Cuoco noted that her beau's little surprise helped her through it.

"He surprised me with a @polaroid cam and now all better," she wrote alongside several snaps of the couple.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

July 5, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey dine together in Berlin together

Not long after Cuoco shared the sweet sentiment to Pelphrey, she followed up with more photos of the two in Berlin. The actress took a snap of her beau from across the table as he feasted in the European city.

July 12, 2022: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey both get nominated for Emmy Awards

Both Kaley and Pelphrey received Emmy nominations ahead of the 74th Award ceremony on Sept. 12 and were each other's biggest fans upon receiving the exciting news.

Pelphrey uploaded a video of Cuoco learning she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant. The clip shows Cuoco covering her face with her hands when her name is announced.

"ALSO… CONGRATULATIONS TO MY FAVORITE ACTRESS!!!" he captioned the video. "Such beautiful, brave work. Beyond grateful to share this with you today… ♥️🙏♥️"

Meanwhile, Pelphrey received a nomination for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Ben Davis on Netflix's Ozark, sharing his gratitude and excitement on Instagram — to which Cuoco commented, "You're 🔥baby."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

July 27, 2022: Kaley Cuoco posts birthday tribute to Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco spilled her admiration to Pelphrey in a heartfelt Instagram post in honor of his 40th birthday. Not only did she pen the sweetest words, but she noted the large impact he's had on her life.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" Cuoco wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you … the world lit up the day you were born ❣️ 🎂" She added a final, "I love you!!" and tagged the actor.