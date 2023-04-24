Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Are 'Eternally Grateful' as They Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed their first child — a daughter named Matilda — in March

By
Published on April 24, 2023 11:30 AM
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are 'Eternally Grateful' on One Year Anniversary
Photo: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have a whole lot to celebrate.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, is looking back at the couple's year-long relationship. Sharing a sweet anniversary post on Instagram Saturday, Cuoco highlighted one of the pair's first selfies. She also showed off where they are now as new parents.

"How it started ▶️ how it's going!" the actress captioned the post. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey ❣️eternally grateful for you and what we have ❣️I love you, bub!"

Pelphrey, 40, shared a loving tribute post of his own.

In his upload, the pair are pictured posing with "mama bear" and "papa bear" mugs. He also included a photo of the couple with their newborn daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

"Happy One Year bud … best year ever," Pelphrey captioned his photo post. "Love you more each day. ♥️🤍🐣🐣"

Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda, on March 30.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" The Flight Attendant star wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓"

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary;
Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Since then, both stars have shared a glimpse into their journey through parenthood. In speaking about Cuoco's skills as a mom, Pelphrey told Access Hollywood: "Oh God, it's so cool. She is so good at it."

"You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100," he continued. "She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving…I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful."

