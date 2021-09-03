Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split: Looking Back at Their Relationship
The couple announced their split on Sep. 3 after three years of marriage
March 2016
The actress started to share photos of herself with a mystery man, leaving fans to wonder if Cuoco was dating someone new. The man in question was professional equestrian Karl Cook.
Cuoco shared their first photo together back in 2016 with the caption, "Sooo how many wins does that make??? Amazing GP win @hitshorseshows #thermal, mr KC," she gushed. "So proud of you! (And entire team!)"
September 2016
The couple made their red carpet debut at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala on Sep. 30. Cuoco would eventually tell PEOPLE of Cook, "He is my perfect match. He lets me wake up in the morning and say, 'I want to go and rescue rabbits.' And he's like, 'Alright, let's get a coffee and let's go.' And that is him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same."
November 2017
Cook shared their engagement news on Nov. 30 with a clip on Instagram of Cuoco overcome with tears.
"Well, after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," he captioned the video of his proposal, which took place on Cuoco's 32nd birthday. "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well… if she said yes!"
June 2018
The two had an intimate wedding at a horse stable near San Diego, California, attended by close friends and family.
For the big day, the actress donned a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra, while Cook went for a classic tux. She changed into a lace jumpsuit for the afterparty.
October 2019
The actress listed her massive California villa for sale as she and Cook prepared to move into a new home they were building together, though they lived apart during the construction process.
"Life is about balance," she told Extra at the time, confirming they would be moving in together once their new house was completed.
"We are building our dream house, so we're going to be in our home together very soon," she said. "But as of now, it's worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it."
November 2019
During a guest appearance on The View, Cuoco once more addressed the couple's living situation.
"I made headlines saying that we don't live together yet. And people went crazy," she said. "They couldn't believe it!"
"We just haven't been under the same roof. But by the way, it's been working great and we love it," she continued. "I don't know why people have such an issue."
March 2020
After two years of marriage, the couple finally moved into their new home in Los Angeles. The star posted a sweet selfie of the pair settling into their new house at the time.
"HOME," she captioned the post.
Throughout the couple's move-in day, Cuoco also shared several other moments on her Instagram Story, including drinking cocktails, cooking their first meal and snuggling up for a movie night.
June 2021
Cuoco celebrated the couple's three-year wedding anniversary June 30 on Instagram.
"NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol," she wrote. "I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"
July 2021
For their anniversary, Cook gifted Cuoco a stuffed replica of her "beloved" dog Norman, who died in January at the age of 14. Cuoco told PEOPLE that it was "maybe the best gift I've ever received."
"It was just so sweet and so thoughtful," she said. "When I saw it, I was so happy. It brought me so much joy and so many quick memories of my dog. You know, my dog changed my life."
"People might think it's creepy," Cuoco added. "But I love it. It sits on the couch and it literally feels real to me. I will cherish it forever."
September 2021
Three months later, Cuoco and Cook announced they were going their separate ways in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE on Sep. 3.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."