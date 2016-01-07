Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Cuddle Up at People's Choice Awards – But They're '#NotDating'

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are definitely friendly exes.

The two got close while posing for pictures together at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles – they couldn’t seem to stop smiling as they hugged and held hands.

In one picture, Cuoco, 30, leaned in to plant a kiss on her ex and Big Bang Theory costar’s cheek.

She then shared the shot on Instagram, gushing about the evening but maintaining the two are just friends.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Thank you for the @peopleschoice award!! Look how happy we are!! @bigbangtheory_cbs season9 #mydate #notdating,” she wrote.

Galecki, 40, also shared a few pictures of the two on Instagram.

“Thank y’all so very much for the @peopleschoice award!!! We are deeply touched and constantly driven by all your support. (@normancook probably thanks you too, but photographers are still taking pictures of her shoes.) So much love back at you guys,” he wrote.

In a selfie of the two backstage, Galecki joked they were “The Beggar and the Beauty.”

Cuoco and Galecki, who star as on-screen couple Penny and Leonard on the hit CBS show, dated for almost two years before splitting in 2010.

In recent months, rumors of a rekindled flame swirled in the wake of Cuoco’s divorce from Ryan Sweeting. Though the costars regularly share pictures together on Instagram and have hung out in Los Angeles, Cuoco and Galecki have vehemently denied they are back together.

“So sorry to disappoint, but no home wreckers or secret flings going on here,” Cuoco wrote as the caption to a photo of the two actors bumping fists in October. “Me and @sanctionedjohnnygalecki are just the best of buds – Leonard and Penny will just have to suffice!!!”

Galecki shared his own picture of the two, echoing the message: “No scandals / home wreckers / pregnancies here, y’all. Just profound friendship.”

Cuoco, who filed for divorce from Sweeting in September, has been doing her best to stay positive and move on after the split. In November, she covered up her tattoo of their Dec. 31, 2013, wedding, quipping: “Note to self – do not mark your body with any future wedding dates.”

Galecki has also moved on – in fact, the actor seems to have a new woman in his life and was spotted vacationing with a mystery blonde identified as Ariella Nicole in Hawaii on Saturday.

Johnny Galecki and rumored girlfriend on Jan. 2 FameFlynet

Galecki shared pictures of the two on Instagram, including one of them sharing a sweet New Year’s kiss.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! To an even more incredible 2016,” he wrote. “Let’s all learn to love a little better.”