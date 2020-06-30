Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary with Loving Tributes

The pair tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California

It's been two years of marriage for Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, and the happy couple "can't wait" for all of the memories and moments that their marriage still has in store.

To celebrate their two-year anniversary on Tuesday, the Big Bang Theory actress and the professional equestrian posted loving tributes on their respective Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 2 year anniversary my darling @mrtankcook!! How did I get so lucky?" began Cuoco, who shared multiple photos from their intimate nuptials.

"You are the coolest, weirdest, funniest, smartest, kindest, calmest, silliest, veggie growing, bunny wrangling, doggie rescuing, horse loving, beer/bourbon connoisseur, who loves and supports every move I make," she said about her husband. "I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

While Cuoco, 34, chose to upload gorgeous snapshots of the couple from their wedding day, Cook, 29, opted for a silly photo to commemorate the marriage milestone.

"By golly has it really been two since our wedding @kaleycuoco!! Feels like only a few moments!" he captioned a selfie of him and Cuoco giving funny faces to the camera.

He added: "I can’t wait for every moment year decade to come, I love you like crazy😘😘."

The pair tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego, California, attended by close friends and family.

For the big day, the actress wore a white lace dress with a cape by Reem Acra and styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Romero, while Cook went with a classic look in a tux. Cuoco later changed into a lace Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit with Louise et Cie shoes and threw her hair into a ponytail for the reception.

Cuoco and Cook delivered their own wedding vows, which had the bride both laughing and wiping tears from her cheeks, as a guest showed in an Instagram video.

The duo started dating in spring 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September that same year. (Her marriage to Cook is the actress' second; she filed for divorce from former tennis player Ryan Sweeting in September 2015.)

They got engaged on her birthday in November 2017 after dating for nearly two years.

“From the beginning, Kaley was crazy about Karl,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “They have so much in common and he makes her so happy. She went through such a tough time with her divorce from Ryan, but she never gave up on finding love again. She’s really a romantic!”

Last year, she confirmed to Extra that she and her husband were not living under the same roof, but would be “very soon” once their “dream house” was built.

Image zoom Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco

“I made headlines saying that we don’t live together yet. And people went crazy,” Cuoco said on The View about her and Cook. “They couldn’t believe it.”

While speaking with the talk show’s co-hosts, Cuoco admitted that their different living situations were working out “great.”

“Because of work and his business and his horses are a few hours away from where I was currently living,” she explained about why they lived apart at the time. “We’re actually building our house together right now.”

“We just haven’t been under the same roof. But by the way, it’s been working great and we love it,” she shared. “We love it, so I don’t know why people have such an issue.”

In March, Cuoco revealed that she and Cook had finally moved into their home together.