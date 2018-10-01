Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 3-Month Wedding Anniversary with Karl Cook: 'Here's to You My Darling'

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are celebrating their three-month wedding anniversary.

On Monday, the Big Bang Theory star dedicated a sweet “man crush Monday” to Cook in honor of the occasion.

“3 months and a #mcm all rolled into one .. here’s to you my darling,” she captioned a photo of the couple.

Cuoco, 32, and Cook, 27, tied the knot in front of close friends and family on July 1 at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

The couple, who have been dating since March 2016, got engaged last December.

Claudia Craig Photography

“He’s my perfect match,” Cuoco gushed to PEOPLE in March of the professional equestrian. “He lets me wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to go and rescue rabbits.’ And he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get a coffee and let’s go.’ And that’s him. We are the same, our views are the same, our morals are the same — he is my perfect match.”

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They split from in 2015, when she filed for divorce after 21 months of marriage.