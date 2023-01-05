Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Twist

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's Kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope goes out with a bang… depending on how you watch the series.

Loosely inspired by a real-life event that occurred in New York City during Hurricane Sandy, the series follows a group of thieves who work together to pull off the ultimate heist.

With each episode taking place at a different time — spanning from 24 years before the heist occurred until six months after — the series "takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience," according to a description by Netflix.

Due to the show's unique format, viewers are encouraged to watch episodes in different orders as they try to piece together the plot. However, the order you watch will change your point of view of the story, especially the twist ending.

Though Netflix deems "White" the finale episode that shows what actually happened during the heist, it's "Pink" that reveals where everywhere ends up six months later, including a cliffhanger ending for one of the characters.

Read ahead for a breakdown of the twist ending.

What happens during the "White" episode on Kaleidoscope?

Courtesy of Netflix

If you watch the series in chronological order, you'll learn what happens during the heist first, setting up the remaining two episodes. During the heist, the group encounters many obstacles, which results in several fights and the death of RJ, who is shot by Judy in an attempt to save Bob.

After getting all the bonds out of the three safes, Leo goes back to the final safe to frame Roger Salas for the whole operation. Using Roger's key to get into the safe, he hangs one of the stolen necklaces from the episode "Violet" to let Roger know it was him. As a result, Roger goes to jail for the crime.

However, the biggest twist is the revelation that Leo's daughter, Hannah, secretly swapped all the bonds and plans to give them back to the Triplets. This leaves the group with a few thousand dollars rather than the billions they were promised.

What happens during the "Pink" episode on Kaleidoscope?

Courtesy of Netflix

Taking place six months after the heist, the episode "Pink" reveals the fate of the entire group — which ends up being pretty bloody. Though Judy initially believed Bob was dead after strangling him, he is actually alive and goes back on the road to seek revenge on the group and get his wife back.

Finding Leo, Ava and her nanny Teresa in Ohio, he steals the remaining money from them and goes on a quest to find Stan and his wife Judy in South Carolina, leaving an accomplice with the group in Ohio. In an attempt to escape, Ava and Teresa are killed by the accomplice, before Leo kills him.

In South Carolina, Bob searches for Stan and Judy but is killed by the FBI on the beach, after Leo set it up. Judy eventually spots Bob's car, where she finds the rest of the cash, and presumably makes a run for it.

In New York City., Leo is finally able to make peace with Hannah as he FaceTimes her and meets his granddaughter, whom she has named Lily after her mother. He also visits Roger in jail, seemingly giving them both closure.

However, in the final moments of the episode, things take a major turn as Leo is shown departing a park with a suitcase and a man follows behind him. As Leo walks under a bridge, the man is seen pulling up a gun and aiming it at his head as the shot fades to pink and a gunshot goes off.

Who killed Leo on Kaleidoscope?

Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Depending on how you watch the series, the twist of Leo's killer will be revealed at different moments. Though we never see the killer's face, his identity is revealed by the shirt he wears. As Leo's killer approaches him, the camera pans in on his black shirt with a colorful logo on the front — resembling a kaleidoscope.

In the episode, "White," Roger's son Brad is seen wearing the exact same shirt as he sits with his father in their apartment, right before the heist took place. It's insinuated that after Roger was arrested and sent to jail, Brad wanted revenge for Leo tearing up his family — similar to how Leo sought revenge on Roger for breaking up his family.

In the end, the entire show comes full circle as each character meets a bitter end as a result of their greed and thirst for revenge.

Kaleidoscope is available to stream (in any order you choose!) on Netflix.