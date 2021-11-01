The actor opens up about his journey making it to Hollywood in his new memoir You Can't Be Serious — out Nov. 2

Kal Penn Recalls First Time Feeling Represented On Screen: 'Maybe I Can Do That Too'

Kal Penn hopes his new book is encouraging to anyone chasing their dreams.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actor appeared on Today to discuss his book You Can't Be Serious, which detail several stories on his experience making it in Hollywood and his romance with fiancé Josh. During the interview, the Designated Survivor star explained the importance of representation and how it impacted him growing up.

"I had not seen people who looked like me on screen and it's tough to explain to folks who have seen people who look like them on TV," Penn said. He continued: "When it's absent, it feels like maybe your possibilities in our amazing country are limited somehow and that shouldn't be true."

Penn, who also spent two years working in the White House for the Obama administration, said on Today that the first time he saw someone who looked like him on screen — that wasn't a cartoon character — was the 1991 romantic drama Mississippi Masala.

"I thought, 'Woah, these are flawed, incredibly fleshed out characters, maybe I can do that too.'" he explained on Today.

Penn said his journey to Hollywood inspired his decision to write his memoir "for the 20-year-old version of me and for anybody out there who felt like that thing they wanted to do was too crazy," noting that his dream to be an actor and comedian was initially shot down by family, friends, and even his school guidance counselor.

Harold & Kumar' Go to the Moon? Kal Penn Reveals His Vision for Potential Fourth Film Credit: Getty Images

Along with discussing his career in his book, Penn also opens up about getting engaged to his longtime partner Josh after 11 years. Earlier this week, he told PEOPLE that he wanted to be transparent and share their relationship through his book while keeping the privacy of his loved ones.

In You Can't Be Serious, Penn details his first date with Josh and being shocked that his future partner a) arrived at his apartment with an 18-pack of Coors Light and b) instantly switched the TV to watch NASCAR.

"I thought, 'This obviously is not going to work out," he recalled to PEOPLE. "I have one day off from The White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it's been a couple months and we're watching NASCAR every Sunday. I'm like, 'What is happening?' I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humor through all of those stories."

Kal Penn and guest attend Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on March 24, 2019 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/Getty

Penn continued: "The whole point of writing this book was for the reader to feel like we're having a beer together. I thought, if we're supposed to feel like we're having a beer together, then I want to take you into my stories and I want you to experience them with the same joy that I've experienced them. That was the way that my friends have met my parents and Josh, as they've gotten to know them over the last 10 years."