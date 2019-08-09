Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter Vacations in Italy with Miley Cyrus 1 Week After Split

What’s the best way to get over a breakup? According to Kaitlynn Carter, a vacation can’t hurt.

Just one week after PEOPLE confirmed her split from Brody Jenner after a year of marriage (although a source said they were never legally wed), Carter, 30, jetted off abroad, posting a photo with Miley Cyrus from her Italian getaway.

On Friday, Carter shared a photo of her and Cyrus, 26, with the beautiful waters of Lake Como behind them, while joined by two friends.

“We are Italians now 😊🇮🇹,” Carter captioned the photo, with her message originally written in Italian.

Brandi Cyrus, Miley’s older sister, complimented Carter’s choice of attire in the photo, commenting, “This outfit thoooo BOOM.”

Miley has shared shots of her own during her Europe getaway. On Friday, she posted several photos and videos on Instagram of herself in a white bikini taking in the sun.

“ROCK THE BOAT ❤️ 🇮🇹 ❤️🇮🇹,” the “Malibu” singer captioned a video of herself dancing with the stunning blue waters beside her.

Since Sunday, Carter has also shared photos of her time in Italy. Like Cyrus, she stripped down to a bathing suit while adjacent to the majestic waters.

Carter’s split from Jenner, 35, came just one year after the couple’s intimate Indonesian wedding, which a source later told PEOPLE was not legally binding . Jenner’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE that the couple decided to “amicably separate.”

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps added.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” the source said of The Hills: New Beginnings stars.

A second source told PEOPLE that Carter’s desire to have kids factored into their split.

“They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody was change his mind, but he didn’t,” the second source added.

One day after the split was confirmed, Jenner made his first public outing behind the DJ booth at TAO Beach in Las Vegas.

In the photos, Jenner wore a black hat and sunglasses as he partied it up at his DJ gig at the popular beach club.

The news of the split came after tension appeared to be brewing in their relationship on The Hills: New Beginnings, such as when Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their marriage after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

TMZ was first to report the news of Brody and Carter’s split.