Kaitlynn Carter Says She’s ‘Been Through Some S—‘ After Fan Comments on Her Weight

Kaitlynn Carter is laughing off the haters.

On Tuesday, the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, shot down a commenter on Instagram who told her she looked “too thin” — reminding the troll that she’s “been through some s— lately LOL.”

Her remark was captured by Entertainment Tonight, though it’s since been deleted on the popular social media site.

So has the original poster’s gripe, which reportedly came on a recent bikini photo Carter posted, snapped as she lounged in a hot pink two-piece in Palm Springs.

“Oh Kaitlynn, you look too thin,” the user wrote. “Are you okay? You are so beautiful, hope all is okay. It was nice to see you healthy for a bit, modeling. It was normal. It seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional.”

RELATED: Kaitlynn Carter Steps Out for the Opening of New Members-Only Club After Splitting with Miley Cyrus

RELATED: Brody Jenner Says His Split with Kaitlynn Carter Will Play Out on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2

Carter is coming off back-to-back breakups.

She and Brody Jenner split in August after a year of marriage, although they never legally wed. After their split, Carter quickly rebounded with Miley Cyrus, though that ended just last month.

Cyrus, 26, — who began seeing Carter after splitting from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, 29 — is now dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22. Meanwhile, Jenner is now dating 22-year-old model Josie Canesco.

Much of this drama is expected to be featured on the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reboot of the beloved MTV series The Hills which Jenner and Carter starred in before their breakup (It was renewed for a second season in July, though filming has yet to begin).

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” Jenner told ET earlier in October, about his breakup with Carter. “Of course, you have to stay tuned to see what goes on with that. But, you’ll definitely see some of that.”

Image zoom Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

PEOPLE exclusively learned that Cyrus and Carter had ended their relationship. The two had spent quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

Although Cyrus’ romantic relationship with Carter may be over, the pair are still on good terms.

“They’re still friends,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

Carter also appears to be on good terms with Jenner. When she and Cyrus were still together, they sent him a joint present for his birthday: a gift box from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a weed bouquet.

Jenner and Canseco are still going strong. Earlier this month, the pair attended Nights of The Jack Friends & Family VIP preview night together — where Carter was also spotted — and in late September, Canseco posted a sweet photo of the pair cozying up together while locking lips.