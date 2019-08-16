Kaitlynn Carter Wanted The Hills to Be a 'Project' for Her and Brody Jenner Before Split

Filming The Hills: New Beginnings was hardly the bonding experience Kaitlynn Carter hoped it would be.

During a live taping of Whitney Port‘s podcast, With Whit, on Thursday in Los Angeles, Carter said she and Brody Jenner decided to sign on to The Hills reboot in hopes that it would bring them closer together as a couple.

“We took so long to decide whether to do the show or not,” she said. “Originally, we thought it seemed like kind of a crazy idea to for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place, because it’s not really like my comfort zone. But then I also thought it was fun.”

“The decision really was about whether for us to be able to spend more time together,” she continued. “Because he was always on the road deejaying and I was always on the road with for work with Foray. So this was like a project together.”

While Carter, 30, said she was excited about the idea of working with her then-husband, a source previously told PEOPLE the show had a negative impact on their already fragile relationship.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years,” the source said. “It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them.”

While the reboot is still airing and shows Carter and Jenner, 35, as a couple, the two announced their split earlier this month, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding. (Which, according to a source, wasn’t an official union.)

“It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in,” the source said. “Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage and it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

Last week, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Miley Cyrus, 26, and the two were photographed kissing near Lake Como on Saturday. Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, announced their split just hours later.

In addition to the kiss, Carter shared a number of photos together on Instagram throughout the trip.

“Kaitlynn just wants to piss off Brody,” an insider told PEOPLE on Thursday. “She and Miley aren’t dating, but they’re both separated from their husband and bonding over everything that’s going on. They’ve joined forces.”

Jenner, meanwhile, has also moved on. Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the reality star is dating 22-year-old model Josie Canseco.

“He and Josie are hooking up, and he’s living it up,” the source said. “His relationship with Kaitlynn was toxic, and he hated his life with her.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.