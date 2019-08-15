Kaitlynn Carter is showing her appreciation for those supportive of her very public new friendship with Miley Cyrus.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 30, and Cyrus, 26, were spotted kissing last week following their respective splits — Carter from husband Brody Jenner, and Cyrus from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Though the situation has lead to some public backlash, one commenter had nothing but love for Carter, praising her for making Cyrus happy in the comments section of a post the reality star shared on Monday.

“Just wanted to let you know that you don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!,” an Instagram user named Victoria wrote. “You and Miley have every right to do whatever you want! If you make Miley happy then I like you! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

Carter gave the Instagram comment a “like.”

Image zoom Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Presley Ann/WireImage

Image zoom Instagram/Kaitlynn Carter

Carter and Jenner, 35, announced their split on Aug. 2, just over one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding (Though a source told PEOPLE the pair were not legally married as they never made their union official).

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.

Just this past weekend, Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced their breakup in a statement shared exclusively to PEOPLE. The two had married in December 2018, with an insider telling PEOPLE the pair actually split months ago.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

That same day, Cyrus shared multiple photos of herself in Italy without her 3.5-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring and wedding band.

Hours later, she and Carter cuddled and kissed poolside in Italy near Lake Como.

Image zoom Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Donato Sardella/Getty

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Both Carter and Cyrus are now back in Los Angeles, the pals spotted driving around together on Wednesday.

Despite Cyrus and Carter’s intimate interactions over the weekend, the source noted that the pair have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

Cyrus “wasn’t introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend,” the source told PEOPLE. “She only called Kaitlynn her friend.”

“They were with other friends, spent time by the pool and enjoyed a boat tour on the lake,” the source continued of their trip, which also included Cyrus’ older sister Brandi. “Everyone seemed very happy. They were in a party mood, had cocktails and seemed to have a great time.”

“Miley seemed especially great. She was very happy and laughing a lot. You could tell she had fun. She was very close with Kaitlynn,” the source added.

Multiple sources also agreed that Cyrus’ public displays of affection with Carter are partly because the singer is hurting from her breakup.

On Monday, another insider told PEOPLE Cyrus “really fought to make” her marriage work. “She wanted to go to therapy,” said the insider. “She just wants to be in a healthy and focused place.”

Cyrus met Hemsworth in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and they had a rocky, on-again, off-again relationship for years before he proposed in 2012. The two ended their engagement and broke up a year later, before reconciling in 2015.

Then in December 2018, they wed during an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, following the loss of their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire.

“Miley took [the fire] a lot harder than Liam did, and he is the one who helped her get through it and realize everything would be okay,” said the Cyrus source. “She even said it all the time herself, that he was her ‘survival partner.’ She took their commitment to marriage seriously and was so excited about being married once she realized it’s what she wanted.”