Kaitlynn Carter Hangs Out with Ex Brody Jenner and His Mom Linda Thompson: 'This Modern Fam'

Kaitlynn Carter and her ex Brody Jenner are staying on good terms.

On Friday, the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, shared an Instagram Story video of herself hanging out with Jenner early in the day, hours before she went to dinner with Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson that same evening.

“@brodyjenner single and chic!!” Carter captioned the clip of her and Jenner, 36, spending time together outside. In response to her filming, Jenner jokingly gave her the middle finger.

Later on Friday, Carter shared an Instagram photo of herself out to dinner with Thompson, 69, and friend Alexandra Amodio at Nobu Malibu during a “staycation” in the California city. Jenner did not appear to be in attendance at the dinner.

“Feelin’ super lucky to be part of this modern fam ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Carter and Jenner announced their split on Aug. 2, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

In November, Carter defended her brief marriage to Jenner in a first-person essay written for Elle, saying that their relationship was “very real” despite not being legally binding.

“The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real,” she wrote. “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit.”

“He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer. Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she continued. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

At the time of their split, Carter and Jenner’s reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

Following the split, Jenner dated model Josie Canseco for three months.

Meanwhile, Carter entered a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus while the two were vacationing abroad last summer after their splits from their respective husbands, Jenner and Liam Hemsworth. A source told PEOPLE in September that the two had split.