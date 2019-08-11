Everything to Know About Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's Ex Who's Been Seen Kissing Miley Cyrus

Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaitlynn Carter is making waves.

Shortly after PEOPLE confirmed her split from Brody Jenner, Carter embarked on an Italian vacation with Miley Cyrus and the singer’s older sister Brandi Cyrus.

During the trip, the 30-year-old was photographed kissing the 26-year-old singer, shortly before news broke that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had split.

Here’s everything to know about the social media influencer and founder of upcoming skincare company selfé.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy After Liam Hemsworth Split

Career Moves

Before Carter first crossed paths with Jenner, 35, she graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2010 with an English major.

Carter would go on to start a style blog — which has been dormant since she and Jenner wed — as well as the e-commerce site Forray Collective.

The Start of Her Relationship with Jenner

Jenner and Carter met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner previously told PEOPLE “She’s an amazing girl.”

Carter added: “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”

Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter David Livingston/Getty

Taking the next step

During a romantic vacation to Indonesia in 2016, the couple announced that they had gotten engaged.

“On May 4th 2016 I got engaged to my lover and my best friend Kaitlynn Carter,” Jenner gushed.

“I couldn’t be more in love with this woman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he added, while in her own post, Carter called herself “the happiest girl in the world.”

RELATED: Brody Jenner Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary of the Day He Met Wife Kaitlynn Carter: ‘Time Flies’

Intimate Indonesian Wedding

The pair tied the knot in 2018, in front of 50 family members and friends in an ocean view ceremony at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner had proposed.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner told PEOPLE of his June 2 nuptials. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”

Ending their Relationship

Just one year after their tying the knot, Jenner and Carter announced that they had decided to split.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, told PEOPLE in August.

“They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward,” the reps added.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Brody and Carter were not legally married as they never made their union official.

“Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” the source said of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it,” the source added.

Image zoom (L-R) Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Robin Marchant/WireImage

On the show, tension appeared to be brewing in their relationship when Carter confronted Jenner about the status of their marriage after he appeared to get a lap dance at a club.

“You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” she told him as Jenner rubbed his face in annoyance.

“We’re not talking about this anymore,” he fired back.

RELATED VIDEO: Brody Jenner Says Caitlyn Jenner Had ‘Better Things to Do’ Than Go to His Wedding

‘Having Fun’ with Miley Cyrus

One week after news broke of her split from Jenner, Carter began documenting her Italian getaway with Cyrus.

Shortly after Carter posted a selfie of the pair posing together while wearing sexy swimsuits, PEOPLE confirmed that Cyrus — who had not been wearing her wedding bands — split from Hemsworth. Hours earlier, Carter and Cyrus were also photographed kissing.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

On Saturday, Carter went on to share a video of the pair dancing and lip-syncing to Cyrus’s 2013 track “Bangerz,” which was released following a previous split from Hemsworth.

Seemingly making a comment on their breakup, Cyrus joined in for the line, “Why I need his milli’s when I got Billy on the speed dial.”

A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘Not on the Same Page’: Split ‘Isn’t Shocking,’ Says Source

Although it remains clear when the pair began spending time together, fans have pointed out that both women posted photos documenting a trip to Stonehenge around the same time in July.

“Give me rocks. Give me sheep. Give me grass,” Carter captioned a photograph of herself at the U.K. tourist destination on July 1.

Following her Glastonbury 2019 performance on July 30, Cyrus also documented her trip to Stonehenge, sharing that it was a “spiritual experience,” according to USA Today.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.