Kaitlynn Carter Says She and Ex Brody Jenner 'See Each Other Regularly': 'We're on Great Terms'

When it comes to friendly exes, Kaitlynn Carter and Brody Jenner are leading the charge.

Nearly six months after they announced their split, the two have continued to spend time together. And earlier this month, Carter reunited with Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, for dinner.

“We’re on great terms,” Carter, 31, told PEOPLE on Thursday at Spotify’s Best New Artist party in Los Angeles. “You know, Brody and I were together for so long and honestly, I don’t have one ex that I’m not friends with or that I don’t have a cordial relationship with.”

“It’s very important to me,” she continued. “Once you have someone like that in your life, he’ll always have a special place in my heart. And Brody has the same mentality, so it’s worked very well between us. We see each other regularly. We have dogs we share, you know, and I’m close with his mom and family, so it’s all good.”

As for whether they might get back together one day?

“I have no idea,” she said. “I mean, never say never. But I think that, for now, we just have been growing in different directions. It’s good.”

She added that she’s been enjoying life as a newly single woman.

“After a long time of living life with a significant other, it’s kind of nice to have some time to be on my own,” she said. “And just do my own thing and be able to pursue the projects that I’m very passionate about.”

Carter and Jenner, 36, announced their split on Aug. 2, 2019, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding. They have since confirmed the union was not legally binding.

At the time, their reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also told PEOPLE the two had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills: New Beginnings was “not good for them.”

“Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage,” the source said. “And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

On Thursday, Carter confirmed that she is returning to the reboot for season 2.

“The Hills has come calling again and it’s happening,” she told PEOPLE. “We start production next month.”

In a first-person essay for Elle published last November, Carter reflected on her relationship with Jenner, writing, “The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real.”

“He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure,” she said. “I was drawn to his spirit.”

Still, Carter admitted she “wondered early on whether or not he was the right partner for me.”

“He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer. Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she continued. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

After calling it quits with Jenner, Carter briefly dated Miley Cyrus; PEOPLE confirmed in September that they had split but are still friends. Cyrus is currently dating Cody Simpson.

Jenner went on to date model Josie Canseco; they split last October after three months.