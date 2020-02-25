Kaitlynn Carter & Brody Jenner Fly Home Together from Indonesia — Where the Exes Wed 2 Years Ago

Kaitlynn Carter is continuing to stay on good terms with ex Brody Jenner.

On Monday, the Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Stories from her flight with Jenner, 36, as they flew home from Bali after attending a mutual friend’s wedding.

In the video, the two — who married on Sumba Island off the coast of Indonesia in 2018 — wears face masks as they sit next to one another on the plane. Carter can be seen covering her nose and mouth with disposable mask, while Jenner appears to be wearing a face mask with a respirator attached.

“Well, one of us is going to survive the Coronavirus and it’s probably not me in my flimsy mask,” Carter says in the clip as she pans over to Jenner, who is seated by the window.

The fashion influencer also posted a poll alongside the video, jokingly asking followers: “Death by… Coronavirus or Brody.”

“will we make it to LA alive?” she captioned, tagging Jenner.

This was not the first time the friendly exes spent time together this year. In January, Carter shared an Instagram Story video of herself hanging out with Jenner, hours before she went to dinner with Jenner’s mother Linda Thompson that same evening.

“@brodyjenner single and chic!!” Carter captioned the clip of her and Jenner hanging outside. In response to her filming, Jenner jokingly gave her the middle finger.

Later that day, the Foray Collective founder shared an Instagram photo of herself out to dinner with Thompson, 69, and friend Alexandra Amodio at Nobu Malibu during a “staycation” in the California city. Jenner did not appear to be in attendance at the dinner.

“Feelin’ super lucky to be part of this modern fam ❤️,” she captioned the post.

Carter and Jenner announced their split on Aug. 2, just over a year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

Last November, Carter defended her brief marriage to Jenner in a first-person essay written for Elle, saying that their relationship was “very real” despite not being legally binding.

“The legitimacy of that marriage has become a matter of public debate, but for he and I, it was very real,” she wrote. “He was quite possibly the most beautiful man on the planet, with a heart of gold and a tireless sense of adventure. I was drawn to his spirit.”

“He became my best friend, and together we had all the fun the world had to offer. Eventually though, after years of constant ‘excitement,’ we found we’d done as much growing apart as we’d done growing up,” she continued. “I began to spend a lot of time traveling on my own or with friends, quietly mourning what I knew in my heart would soon be the end of my marriage.”

At the time of their split, Carter and Jenner’s reps told PEOPLE the two had “decided to amicably separate,” adding that they “love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source also told PEOPLE at the time that the two had been having “issues for years” and that shooting The Hills reboot was “not good for them.”

Following the split, Jenner dated model Josie Canseco for three months.

Meanwhile, Carter entered a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus — who had separated from husband Liam Hemsworth — while the two were vacationing abroad last summer. A source told PEOPLE in September that the two had parted ways.