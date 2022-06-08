Kaitlyn Bristowe on Wedding Planning with Jason Tartick: 'He's Mr. Spreadsheet,' I Want 'a Champagne Fountain'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The former Bachelorette shares details about her upcoming wedding — including what she plans to feature from her curated wedding collection on Amazon Handmade

Kaitlyn Bristowe is in full wedding planning mode — and not just for her own upcoming nuptials.

The former Bachelorette, 36, has teamed up with Amazon Handmade to curate a collection of artisan-made products sold on the commerce giant in a wedding-themed storefront.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everything is handmade and so unique that it makes it exciting to customize things and have them be so special for your day," she told PEOPLE. "I like when I go to weddings ... [and] they have those small little things that mean a lot to them as a couple and make it unique to them."

Guests can expect some of those details at Bristowe's own wedding to Jason Tartick later this year. The sign that will welcome guests to the Nashville ceremony (above) is one of the items she's grabbed from the storefront. "What I love about Handmade is you can make it so personalized to you."

Tartick, a fellow Bachelor franchise alumnus, proposed to Bristowe about a year ago, and the two have been enjoying wedding planning together. The guest list is done, and she knows she wants three dresses (though which exact three are TBD), but they've hit a few snags as well.

Kailtyn Bristowe Amazon Credit: Stephanie Sorensen

The venue they fell in love with and booked reached out to inform them there was a double-booking on that date, causing them to have to reevaluate their plans: "That threw us off and we went a little backwards," Bristowe says.

But they are moving forward with the location, and staying flexible with the exact date. "It's my dream venue," she says.

And Tartick is as detail-oriented as she is, Bristowe says, "but he knows what he's good at."

"Jason is Mr. Spreadsheet," she jokes. "This is just so us in our relationship: He's very numbers and logistics and spreadsheets and I'm like, Can we have a champagne fountain? Dancers swinging from the rafters?"

And of course, some picks from her first Amazon Handmade wedding collection, which might include an engraved wine box ("I thought that was super unique," she says) a personalized bridal hanger and a 'Til Death neon sign ("the aesthetic of it is just so beautiful"). "I love shining light on small businesses and people that work so hard for what they do," she says.

Kailtyn Bristowe Amazon Credit: Stephanie Sorensen

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal Their Psychic Said They May Have a Baby Soon

Now that she's in full swing with wedding planning, she says the number one thing they ask their married friends for advice on is how to "stay present" at the event. The best tip they've gotten was actually from the season 17 Bachelor couple Catherine and Sean Lowe, who advised: Don't let go of each other's hands.